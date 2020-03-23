Liverpool FC star Alisson Becker updates fans on injury recovery

Alisson Becker updates Liverpool FC fans on his recovery from injury during the coronavirus outbreak

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 23 March 2020, 05:15 UK
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Alisson Becker has revealed that he has been continuing his recovery from injury at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training base in recent days.

Most of his Liverpool FC team-mates have been self-isolating in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early May after the UK government warned against mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Liverpool FC have been giving their players training regimes that they can follow at home as they bid to keep their fitness levels up during the hiatus.

Now, however, goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that he has been training at the club’s Melwood base on his own as he continues his recovery from a hip injury.

Posting on social media, as quoted by the Daily Star, Alisson said: “The club’s orientation is that everyone stays at home.

“In my case it’s a little bit particular, because I come from an injury. Thank goodness, it wasn’t a very serious injury.

“But every injury needs care and I have continued the treatments at the training centre. I don’t have any contact with my teammates, as everyone is in their homes.

“The only contacts I have are with the physio and the goalkeeper trainer doing some specific rehabilitation work.”

Liverpool FC are currently within a whisker of claiming the Premier League title, after having won all but two of their top-flight games this season.

As things stand, the Reds are currently scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May when they travel to north London to take on Arsenal at The Emirates, although it is unclear if there will be more disruption to the schedule before then.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season
Bruno Fernandes
Man United told 24-year-old could have similar impact to Bruno Fernandes
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Kieran Tierney sends Arsenal warning to Bukayo Saka
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Ince: This is the signing Man United must make this summer
Frank Lampard
Reporter reveals Chelsea FC’s preferred striker signing this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign quality Arsenal star this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network