Liverpool FC star Alisson Becker updates fans on injury recovery

Alisson Becker has revealed that he has been continuing his recovery from injury at Liverpool FC’s Melwood training base in recent days.

Most of his Liverpool FC team-mates have been self-isolating in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until early May after the UK government warned against mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.

Liverpool FC have been giving their players training regimes that they can follow at home as they bid to keep their fitness levels up during the hiatus.

Now, however, goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that he has been training at the club’s Melwood base on his own as he continues his recovery from a hip injury.

Posting on social media, as quoted by the Daily Star, Alisson said: “The club’s orientation is that everyone stays at home.

“In my case it’s a little bit particular, because I come from an injury. Thank goodness, it wasn’t a very serious injury.

“But every injury needs care and I have continued the treatments at the training centre. I don’t have any contact with my teammates, as everyone is in their homes.

“The only contacts I have are with the physio and the goalkeeper trainer doing some specific rehabilitation work.”

Liverpool FC are currently within a whisker of claiming the Premier League title, after having won all but two of their top-flight games this season.

As things stand, the Reds are currently scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May when they travel to north London to take on Arsenal at The Emirates, although it is unclear if there will be more disruption to the schedule before then.

