Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old Watford star

Pundit Owen Hargreaves says Liverpool FC should sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure

Transfer Agent
Monday 2 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Owen Hargreaves
Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Jurgen Klopp should sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to bolster his Liverpool FC midfield, according to BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves.

The Reds suffered a chastening 3-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to end their 44-game Premier League unbeaten run in stunning style.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr scored twice before Watford captain Troy Deeney polished off a resounding home win for Nigel Pearson’s side at Vicarage Road.

While Sarr was the standout performer in the Premier League clash, Doucoure played a big role in the middle of the park up against Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 27-year-old created Sarr’s first goal with a brilliant run and cross to find the African forward before he was substituted later in the second half in Saturday’s evening kick-off.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves believes that Klopp should consider the Frenchman to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

“He’s one of the most influential players in the Premier League who doesn’t play in the big six,” Hargreaves told Premier League productions, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“He’s one of those players who can give a team so much, he used to play a lot deeper but now he’s in the box a lot more.

“He’s got goals, he’s got assists he’s so athletic. He’s got that frame of Paul Pogba, he’s got a good touch and he can finish.

“This guy could play in Liverpool’s midfield, that’s how good he is.”

Doucoure has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Watford star has scored four goals and has made two assists in 27 games in the Premier League this term.

Liverpool FC will return to competitive action with a trip to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

