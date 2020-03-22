Liverpool FC enter into talks to sign 21-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have opened talks with Lille about signing Boubakary Soumare in the summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport is reporting that the Premier League leaders are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Lille midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC will face stiff competition from La Liga giants FC Barcelona in what will be a close race to land the 21-year-old’s signature.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona have placed Soumare high up on their wish-list as the Catalan side look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are also in the mix to sign the Lille starlet as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to improve his squad in the summer.

The France Under-21 international has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Lille this season to help the French side challenge for a Champions League spot in Ligue 1.

Soumare started his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain before he moved to Lille in 2017 to secure more first-team opportunities to progress his career.

The Lille star featured in both games against Chelsea FC in the Champions League group stage last year.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip