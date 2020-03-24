Liverpool FC want 21-year-old Bundesliga defender to replace Dejan Lovren – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have made Dayot Upamecano their number one target to replace Dejan Lovren this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC have a three-man wish-list to replace Lovren at the end of the season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC expect the Croatia international to leave the Anfield outfit after six seasons at the 18-time English champions.

According to the same report, RB Leizpig’s promising centre-half Upamecano is at the top for their list of preferred targets to fill Lovren’s void in the team.

The report goes on to add that the Reds would have to pay in the region of £50m to sign the France defender, which is over double what they paid for Lovren in 2014.

AS go on to add that the Reds are also facing competition from Arsenal in the race to sign Upamecano.

The story reveals that Liverpool FC will also look at Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez and Inter Milan centre-half Alessandro Bastoni as potential alternatives.

Lovren has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order at Liverpool FC this season.

He struggled badly in his most recent Premier League start during the 3-0 loss to Watford.

