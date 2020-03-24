Liverpool FC want 21-year-old Bundesliga defender to replace Dejan Lovren – report

Liverpool FC want RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano to replace Dejan Lovren this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have made Dayot Upamecano their number one target to replace Dejan Lovren this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC have a three-man wish-list to replace Lovren at the end of the season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC expect the Croatia international to leave the Anfield outfit after six seasons at the 18-time English champions.

According to the same report, RB Leizpig’s promising centre-half Upamecano is at the top for their list of preferred targets to fill Lovren’s void in the team.

The report goes on to add that the Reds would have to pay in the region of £50m to sign the France defender, which is over double what they paid for Lovren in 2014.

AS go on to add that the Reds are also facing competition from Arsenal in the race to sign Upamecano.

The story reveals that Liverpool FC will also look at Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez and Inter Milan centre-half Alessandro Bastoni as potential alternatives.

Lovren has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order at Liverpool FC this season.

He struggled badly in his most recent Premier League start during the 3-0 loss to Watford.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
BT Sport pundit Joe Cole (Photo: BT Sport)
‘He’s a fantastic player’: Joe Cole raves about Chelsea FC midfielder
Reece James
Reece James: The one player I’d love Chelsea FC to bring back
Frank Lampard
John Terry: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Reece James makes admission about Chelsea FC legend Didier Drogba
Aaron Ramsey
Unai Emery opens up about Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal exit
Andy Robertson
Rio Ferdinand replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is better than Patrice Evra
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Wayne Rooney: What I really think about Liverpool FC this season
Bruno Fernandes
‘I think it helps’: Man United legend talks up Bruno Fernandes qualities
Naby Keita
Kevin Phillips offers clear advice to Liverpool FC boss about Naby Keita
ScoopDragon Football News Network