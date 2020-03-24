Liverpool FC to beat Real Madrid to 23-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to go to battle with Real Madrid over Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign the Napoli star in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have money to invest in new players given Jurgen Klopp didn’t bring in any new faces last summer.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC boss is eager to sign the Spanish midfielder from Napoli to bolster his midfield.

The report goes on to add that Ruiz’s performances for Napoli have caught the eye of Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The Daily Express go on to add that Liverpool FC would have to pay in the region of £74m to sign the 23-year-old from the Italian side.

Napoli paid €30m (£27m) for Ruiz from Real Betis in the 2018 summer transfer window to bolster their midfield.

Ruiz has scored two goals and has made two assists in 22 games in Serie A so far this season.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window.

