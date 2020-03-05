FC Barcelona to rival Liverpool FC for 20-year-old La Liga winger – report

FC Barcelona have entered the race to sign Valencia star Ferran Torres along with Liverpool FC and Real Madrid, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 5 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

FC Barcelona are ready to rival Liverpool FC for the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Spanish giants are interested in a deal to sign the 20-year-old.

The same article states that Premier League leaders Liverpool FC are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old La Liga talent ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Torres is eager to move to FC Barcelona if the Camp Nou outfit are prepared to make a concrete offer for the Valencia starlet.

The report goes on to reveal that Torres has an eye-watering £86.7m contract release clause that could make a deal difficult for all parties interested in the Spanish talent.

However, the youngster’s current deal at Valencia is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Torres has scored four goals and has made four assists in 25 games in La Liga for los Che this term.

The Valencia winger has also scored one goal and has created an assist in five Champions League fixtures.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

