Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC unlikely to sign top 20-year-old – report

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho due to concerns about his price tag, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are two of a number of clubs interested in luring the England international away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The same article states that the Bundesliga giants are looking to secure a £120m transfer fee for the former Manchester City forward given his prolific form in the German top flight.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are reluctant to pay what would be a record transfer fee for both clubs for the Dortmund attacker.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the two Premier League rivals are unsure whether they’ll be able to match Manchester United’s spending power in the race for Sancho’s signature.

Manchester United are now the clear favourites to sign Sancho to bolster their attack in the summer, the report claims.

The story adds that Manchester United tried to sign Sancho last summer but couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this term.

Dortmund signed Sancho in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

