Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC unlikely to sign top 20-year-old – report

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have been put off by Jadon Sancho's price tag, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 28 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho due to concerns about his price tag, according to a report.

The Daily Mirror is claiming that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are two of a number of clubs interested in luring the England international away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The same article states that the Bundesliga giants are looking to secure a £120m transfer fee for the former Manchester City forward given his prolific form in the German top flight.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are reluctant to pay what would be a record transfer fee for both clubs for the Dortmund attacker.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the two Premier League rivals are unsure whether they’ll be able to match Manchester United’s spending power in the race for Sancho’s signature.

Manchester United are now the clear favourites to sign Sancho to bolster their attack in the summer, the report claims.

The story adds that Manchester United tried to sign Sancho last summer but couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 15 assists in 23 appearances in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this term.

Dortmund signed Sancho in an £8m deal from Manchester City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains why Man United transfer has made him so proud
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC tipped to make ‘phenomenal’ signing to rejuvenate squad
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham warns Man United star to ‘stay away’ from Jadon Sancho
Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard: My first season at Real Madrid after Chelsea FC exit is ‘bad’
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains why Man United transfer has made him so proud
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United make contract offer to 19-year-old wanted by Chelsea FC – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 forces Olympics and Paralympics to postpone to 2021
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC tipped to make ‘phenomenal’ signing to rejuvenate squad
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on his coronavirus recovery
ScoopDragon Football News Network