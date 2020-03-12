Liverpool FC still keeping tabs on 17-year-old Belgian talent – report

Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign Anderlecht teenager Jeremy Doku, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 12 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Anderlecht teenager Jeremy Doku, according to a report in Belgian.

Belgian media outlet Het Nieuwsblad, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Liverpool FC are still monitoring the 17-year-old ahead of the summer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have previously shown an interest in the promising Anderlecht winger but a move for the teenager didn’t come to fruition.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp believes that Doku could be a long-term replacement for Senegal international Sadio Mane in the Liverpool FC team.

The report goes on to reveal that Doku visited Liverpool FC last year but a transfer mix-up meant a deal didn’t go through despite Klopp’s admiration for the teenager.

Doku has scored three times in 21 games in the Belgian top flight so far this season.

Liverpool FC will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in their next Premier League game on Monday night.

The Reds will then take on Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield on Saturday 23 March.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and require six points to win the top-flight crown for the first time since 1990.

