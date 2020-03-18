Jurgen Klopp could axe six Liverpool FC players this summer – report

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp is planning a shake up of his Reds team this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp is planning to offload up to six members of his Liverpool FC squad this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Reds boss is planning some major changes at the Anfield outfit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Klopp will be looking to improve his Liverpool FC squad to ensure that the Reds don’t rely too heavily on the same individuals.

According to the same story, Belgian striker Divock Origi could leave the Premier League leaders due to a lack of playing time.

The Daily Mirror go on to claim that Dejan Lovren is another contender to quit Anfield given that the Croatian has fallen behind Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s impact at Liverpool FC has been muted aside from a few cameo performances against FC Barcelona and Manchester United.

The report suggests that the Switzerland international will make an exit, having been unable to establish himself in the Liverpool FC starting XI.

Naby Keita is another player whose future hangs in the balance but Klopp is hoping the former RB Leipzig star can fight for his future, according to the story.

The Daily Mirror report concludes by adding that Loris Karius and Nathaniel Clyne will be two further squad members that Klopp looks to get off the club’s wage bill this summer.

