Liverpool FC and Arsenal continue to scout 18-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Liverpool FC face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City in the race to sign Schalke 04 defender Malick Thiaw, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds have been watching the 18-year-old defender closely over the past few months along with sone other top European clubs.

The same article states that the 18-year-old has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for £7m in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Thiaw has caught the eye of numerous scouts thanks to the centre-half’s return of nine goals for Schalke 04’s Under-19 side this term.

The Daily Mail go on to claim that Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Arsenal are three Premier League clubs looking at the teenager as a potential summer recruit.

Liverpool FC are thought to be in the market to bolster their defensive options in the summer given the uncertainty surrounding Dejan Lovren’s future at Anfield.

The Croatia international is being tipped to leave the six-time European champions due to a lack of first-team action over the past 12 months or so under Jurgen Klopp.

Lovren has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order at Liverpool FC.

