Liverpool FC prepare bid for 18-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are lining up a potential bid to sign Schalke teenager Malick Thiaw, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old German defender over the past few months.

The same article states that Malick is being dubbed ‘the next’ Joel Matip, who moved to Liverpool FC from Schalke on a free transfer in 2016.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are planning a swoop to sign the Schalke starlet as the Reds look to make the most of his £7m contract release clause.

The report goes on to add that Schalke are hoping to convince Malick to sign a new deal to increase his contract release clause to ensure he doesn’t go for such a bargain price.

The Sunday Mirror go on to reveal that Thiaw and Schalke have put a pause on negotiations to open the door for the Premier League leaders to make their move.

Malick made his Bundesliga debut in a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim earlier this month.

Liverpool FC defender Matip has been a solid member of the Reds team since his move from Schalke in 2016.

The Cameroonian defender has won the Champions League during his spell at Liverpool FC.

