Liverpool FC, Man United set to battle it out for Bundesliga duo this summer – report

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are both chasing Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Wednesday 4 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United will go head-to-head in a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that both Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keen on the Bundesliga attackers as Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look to improve their respective squads this summer.

The same article states that Sancho and Werner are ranked amongst two of the best talents in the Bundesliga following their incredible goal-scoring form in the German top flight this term.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keen on both players, setting the scene for an intense transfer battle in the summer.

The Daily Express claim that Manchester United believe they’re in pole position to sign England international Sancho despite Klopp’s ties to Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United are thought to have identified Werner as a player capable of bolstering their attack but Liverpool FC are also big fans of the German forward, the report adds.

Liverpool FC signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Austrian side RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

Manchester United snapped up Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in deal late in January.

