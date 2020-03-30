FC Barcelona could sell 22-year-old wanted by Liverpool FC – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

FC Barcelona could sell Ousmane Dembele amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool FC, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that FC Barcelona are ready to cash-in on the France international following his underwhelming stint at Camp Nou.

The same article states that FC Barcelona have been disappointed with Dembele since his £135.5m move to the club from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Dembele is open to a move to the Premier League following a string of injury problems during his unhappy two-year stint at FC Barcelona.

Sport claim that Arsenal and Liverpool FC have shown an interest in the France forward but it remains to be seen whether either Premier League club will pay a big fee for Dembele.

The report states that FC Barcelona are hoping to recoup a large portion of their original fee paid to Dortmund for the 22-year-old flop.

Dembele has scored one goal in five games in La Liga this season, struggling to secure regular first-team football due to injuries and a loss of form.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while Arsenal are in ninth position.

