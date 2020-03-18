Phil Thompson tells Liverpool FC to sign someone like 27-year-old

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Liverpool FC need a player like Philippe Coutinho to unlock opposition defences in the Premier League next term, according to Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson.

The Reds are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to an incredible run in the English top flight before the games were suspended last weekend due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool FC faltered for the first time in the Premier League this season last month when the Reds lost 3-0 to relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Premier League leaders have found it difficult to break through stubborn defences in recent months to suggest opponents have started to work out how to play Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after the Brazil international struggled to impress in the FC Barcelona team following his move to Camp Nou in January 2018.

The 27-year-old’s future is up in the air given his muted impact in the Bundesliga at Bayern.

Former Reds captain Thompson believes Coutinho is exactly the type of player that Klopp needs in his Liverpool FC team.

“I still think we need another striker and maybe a little bit more back-up for Andy Robertson,” Thompson told Sky Sports News.

“We’re not too bad at centre-back, and I would like to think we are well-blessed in midfield.

“I don’t think the Philippe Coutinho one would ever come off again, to get him back, but it’s that sort of player that we actually need to unlock packed defences.”

Liverpool FC lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 last week in their last competitive fixture before the season was suspended.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip