Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sell Sadio Mane this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Liverpool FC should sell Sadio Mane rather than Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN reporter Gabriele Marcotti.

The Liverpool FC trio have all been linked with potential summer moves at the end of the season despite enjoying a fruitful campaign at the 18-time English champions.

Mane and Salah are among the Premier League’s leading goal-scorers for the second successive season and have helped Liverpool FC build a substantial lead at the top of the table.

Although Firmino has struggled to score a goal at Anfield in the Premier League this term, the Brazil international has still netted a respectable eight times.

Mane and Salah have both been linked with a switch to Real Madrid at various points in the campaign, while Bayern Munich were reported to be interested in Firmino.

However, ESPN reporter Marcotti doesn’t believe Jurgen Klopp should sell Firmino or Salah, suggesting Mane would be the best player to offload for a handsome fee.

“If they could get the right price, Liverpool would be open to selling one of those three,” Marcotti told ESPN FC.

“Of those three, Mane is the most sellable asset.

“Real Madrid need attacking players, because the ones they have are getting old or almost permanently injured, or players that Zinedine Zidane doesn’t want like Gareth Bale.

“Mane is the most sale-able of the three because he gives you a ton of goals, more than Firmino who plays centre-forward.

“Mane is the type of guy who can be dropped into a ton of set-ups.

“There’s still a sense that – rightly or wrongly – with Salah that he’s a feast or famine, and isn’t disciplined.

“I still think there’s that sense among football purists and scouts that Mane is somebody who is more of a traditional superstar than Mohamed Salah.”

Liverpool FC are 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time, having finished as runners-up on four different occasions.

Liverpool FC lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid as they were knocked out of the Champions League last week.

ScoopDragon Football News Network