Jurgen Klopp told 27-year-old will leave Liverpool FC this summer

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Mohamed Sissoko predicts that Sadio Mane will move to Real Madrid this summer

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool FC to move to Real Madrid this summer, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

The Senegal international has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s side over the past few seasons, helping Liverpool FC to challenge for major honours.

Mane has scored 14 goals and has made seven assists in 26 games in the Premier League this season to contribute to their title challenge.

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid but the former Southampton forward hasn’t indicated a desire to leave Anfield.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Sissoko believes that Mane will move to the La Liga giants in the summer transfer window.

“I see Mane at Real Madrid [more than Salah],” Sissoko to EuropaCalcio, as quoted by The Sun.

“He [Mane] has the characteristics Zidane wants… I think Mane will go to Real Madrid.”

Salah is Liverpool FC’s leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season, having netted 16 times and made six assists in 26 games in the current campaign.

The Egypt international has also been linked with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at various points throughout his Liverpool FC career due to his prolific form.

Sissoko reckons Salah’s departure wouldn’t be catastrophic for Liverpool FC despite his incredible goal record since his move to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017.

“I don’t know if Salah will continue at Liverpool. But if he left, his departure could be good for the team,” Sissoko added.

“Liverpool are very smart and would know how to replace him.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the title race as they await the potential resumption of the Premier League following the coronavirus outbreak.

