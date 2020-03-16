Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign key Liverpool FC star – report

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Zinedine Zidane has made Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane one of Real Madrid’s top targets in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Real Madrid boss is big admirer of the Senegal international following his excellent performances for Liverpool FC.

The same article states that Mane’s representatives are aware of Real Madrid’s interest in the 27-year-old ahead of the upcoming summer transfer market.

According to the same story, the Spanish giants are confident that they can sign Mane despite the African star being a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team at Anfield.

The Daily Mirror state that Liverpool FC would need an enormous offer to consider selling Mane to Real Madrid given the former Southampton man’s stunning form over the past couple of seasons.

Real Madrid believe a bid in the region of £130m or £140m could convince Liverpool FC to sell their number 10 this summer, the article concludes.

Mane has scored 14 times and has made seven assists in 26 games in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The Senegal forward moved to Liverpool FC in a £34m deal from Southampton in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Mane has netted 77 times in 166 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip