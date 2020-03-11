Timo Werner breaks silence about Liverpool FC, Man United talk

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner tackles speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool FC, Man United

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 11 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner has revealed that he has concerns about completing a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season following his prolific form in the Bundesliga.

Werner has scored 21 times in 24 games in the German top flight to help RB Leipzig challenge Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown.

His form has earned interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, as well as their rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Reds were thought to be leading the race to sign Werner after the RB Leipzig striker was complimentary about Jurgen Klopp and the Reds after his winner against Spurs in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in London.

Speaking ahead of the second leg in Germany, the 24-year-old addressed the transfer speculation surrounding a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” Werner is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me, Manchester United is one of these teams.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

Liverpool FC have previous dealings with RB Leipzig after the six-time European champions signed Naby Keita in a £48m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Reds are thought to be in the market to sign cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of the Olympics and African Cup of Nations next term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Sadio Mane
‘As sharp as a razor’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC forward
Gary Neville
Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season
James Milner
James Milner predicts Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer targets three signings to make Man United title contenders
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘Part of United’s future’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Anthony Martial after derby win
Bruno Fernandes
‘A gem’: BBC Sport pundit talks up January Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Indian Wells
Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit
Roy Keane
Roy Keane admits Chelsea FC teenager has made a strong impression on him
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s chances of finishing in top four
ScoopDragon Football News Network