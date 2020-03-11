Timo Werner breaks silence about Liverpool FC, Man United talk

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Timo Werner has revealed that he has concerns about completing a move to Liverpool FC or Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season following his prolific form in the Bundesliga.

Werner has scored 21 times in 24 games in the German top flight to help RB Leipzig challenge Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown.

His form has earned interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, as well as their rivals Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Reds were thought to be leading the race to sign Werner after the RB Leipzig striker was complimentary about Jurgen Klopp and the Reds after his winner against Spurs in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in London.

Speaking ahead of the second leg in Germany, the 24-year-old addressed the transfer speculation surrounding a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

“At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations,” Werner is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.

“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.

“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me, Manchester United is one of these teams.

“So at this point of my career I’m asking myself: do I want to be part of a new team, to build up something new, or do I want to stay at my team and make something great?”

Liverpool FC have previous dealings with RB Leipzig after the six-time European champions signed Naby Keita in a £48m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The Reds are thought to be in the market to sign cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of the Olympics and African Cup of Nations next term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip