Liverpool FC tipped to sign Timo Werner to bolster their squad

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Emile Heskey is backing Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to “get his teeth into” Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a bid to sign the Germany international to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Werner has been in prolific form for RB Lepzig in the Bundesliga to help keep the club within touching distance of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

The 23-year-old has scored 21 times and has made seven assists in 25 games in the German top flight to sit at the top of the goal-scoring charts in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea FC have also been linked with a swoop to sign Werner but Liverpool FC appear to be the favourites to win the race to sign the RB Leipzig foward.

Former Liverpool FC striker Heskey is backing the Reds to land the Germany international, backing Klopp to bring out the best in his compatriot.

“Timo Werner is a young player who has done phenomenally well,” Heskey told GentingBet, as quoted by Metro.

“When you’re bringing in young players, you want ones that are tried and tested, who know what it takes to perform at the top level.

“Those players are always going to be an asset. Werner looks phenomenal – his pace looks great.

“Klopp obviously knows a lot about the German league as well, so I’m sure he’ll be keen to get his teeth stuck into him.”

Werner will have to compete with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for a starting spot if the German forward does secure a move to Liverpool FC.

The Reds are sitting 25 points clear of their closest Premier League title rivals Manchester City with nine games left to pay in the title race.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip