Timo Werner to snub Man United move in favour of Liverpool FC – report

Timo Werner has knocked back approaches from FC Barcelona and Manchester United in favour of a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the RB Leipzig striker would prefer to move to the Premier League leaders ahead of FC Barcelona and Manchester United.

The same article states that Werner is waiting for Liverpool FC to show concrete interest in the Bundesliga striker’s services ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona and Manchester United have both made approaches for the RB Leipzig forward but Werner is holding out for a switch to Anfield.

The Athletic claim that Liverpool FC haven’t held serious discussions with RB Leipzig or Werner about a summer transfer despite being consistently linked with the 23-year-old.

The media outlet suggest that Jurgen Klopp won’t sanction a move until mid-March, when talks between the three parties could begin.

Liverpool FC signed Naby Keita in a £48m deal from RB Leizpig in 2017 before he was loaned back to the Bundesliga side for the 2017-18 season.

The Reds also dealt with the Red Bull group when they signed Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from RB Salzburg in January.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will travel to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

