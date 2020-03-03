Liverpool FC eye 22-year-old as duo set to leave Anfield – report

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are planning a bid to sign Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell as Jurgen Klopp prepares to shake up his midfield options this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds are hoping to sign the 22-year-old from relegation candidates Norwich at the end of the season.

The same article states that the Canaries value Cantwell at around £30m following his impressive performances in the Premier League so far this season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC want Cantwell to replace Adam Lallana, who is expected to leave at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The Athletic go on to reveal that the Premier League leaders are also planning to sell Xherdan Shaqiri following the Switzerland international’s disappointing impact at Anfield.

Cantwell has scored six goals and has made two assists in 28 games in the Premier League for Norwich this term.

Liverpool FC suffered a 3-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to end their 44-game unbeaten run.

Lallana hit the woodwork after he came off the bench as Klopp looked to find a way back into the Premier League clash.

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

