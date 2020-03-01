Liverpool FC to make Virgil van Dijk world’s best-paid defender – report

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Liverpool FC are set to make Virgil van Dijk the highest-earning defender in world football, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Premier League leaders are ready to flex their financial muscles by securing Van Dijk’s long-term future at the six-time European champions.

The same article states that the Reds have the third-highest wage bill in the Premier League and this could change in the summer, with Van Dijk set for a pay increase.

According to the same story, the Reds are prepared to make Van Dijk the best-paid defender in the world following his impressive impact at Liverpool FC over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Liverpool FC secured their long-term futures of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino last season, so it’s no surprise that the Reds are thought to be keen to tie down arguably their most influential player to a lucrative new deal.

The Reds, who were beaten 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening as they lost their first Premier League game of the season, will make the trip to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

