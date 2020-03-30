Liverpool FC ready to sell 28-year-old this summer – report

Liverpool FC are likely to offload Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Monday 30 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are ready to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Website Football Insider, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that the Switzerland international’s time at Anfield is set to come to an end following his underwhelming impact.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are ready to listen to offers for the 28-year-old attacking midfielder less than two years after he moved to the Reds from Stoke City.

According to the same story, Shaqiri could attract quite a bit of interest from a number of European clubs this summer given his undoubted talent.

The report suggests that La Liga side Sevilla, Serie A outfit AS Roma and Russian club CSKA Moscow could all launch bids for the Swiss midfielder.

Shaqiri has struggled to secure a regular place in Jurgen Klopp’s team due to the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The Swiss midfielder has netted seven goals in 40 games in all competitions since his £12.5m move to Liverpool FC from Stoke City in 2018.

Shaqiri’s best performance came in a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield in December 2019.

The Swiss playmaker arrived in the Premier League from Inter Milan and went on to score 15 times for Stoke.

