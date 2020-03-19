Liverpool FC unlikely to sell 25-year-old to RB Leipzig – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

RB Leipzig are unlikely to re-sign Naby Keita from Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Liverpool FC midfielder Keita is facing an uncertain future at the 18-time English champions.

The same article states that RB Leipzig are still admirers of Keita despite selling the Guinea international to Liverpool FC in a £48m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Champions League quarter-finalists are unlikely to look to bring Keita back to Germany for three key reasons.

The report claims that Keita’s £11m-a-year wages are out of RB Leipzig’s budget.

RB Leipzig are looking to sign players who are 24 or under as well as unproven players rather than “established and elite” performers.

Keita has struggled to string together a run of consistent performances in the Liverpool FC team due to persistent injuries since his move to Liverpool FC.

The Guinea international has shown glimpses of his talent but Keita has been unable to hold down a regular starting spot in the Liverpool FC team despite Jurgen Klopp being a fan of the midfielder.

Keita has scored one goal and has made one assists in nine games in the Premier League.

