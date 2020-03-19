Liverpool FC unlikely to sell 25-year-old to RB Leipzig – report

RB Leipzig won't look to re-sign Naby Keita from Liverpool FC, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

RB Leipzig are unlikely to re-sign Naby Keita from Liverpool FC this summer, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Liverpool FC midfielder Keita is facing an uncertain future at the 18-time English champions.

The same article states that RB Leipzig are still admirers of Keita despite selling the Guinea international to Liverpool FC in a £48m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Champions League quarter-finalists are unlikely to look to bring Keita back to Germany for three key reasons.

The report claims that Keita’s £11m-a-year wages are out of RB Leipzig’s budget.

RB Leipzig are looking to sign players who are 24 or under as well as unproven players rather than “established and elite” performers.

Keita has struggled to string together a run of consistent performances in the Liverpool FC team due to persistent injuries since his move to Liverpool FC.

The Guinea international has shown glimpses of his talent but Keita has been unable to hold down a regular starting spot in the Liverpool FC team despite Jurgen Klopp being a fan of the midfielder.

Keita has scored one goal and has made one assists in nine games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard issues update for Chelsea FC fans amid coronavirus outbreak
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot bid to sign 22-year-old Argentina striker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Odion Ighalo’s agent breaks silence after Man United move
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Tony Adams: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC prioritise signing France striker ahead of Timo Werner – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Russell Brand
Russell Brand wants Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to run the country
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp offers his thoughts on Liverpool FC’s title situation
ScoopDragon Football News Network