Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to reach the Champions League last eight thanks to victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 11 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is confident that Liverpool FC will overturn their first-leg deficit and beat Atletico Madrid to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Diego Simeone’s side in the first leg of their last-16 tie last month after Saul Niguez scored a fourth-minute winner at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Liverpool FC lost two of their next three games in domestic competitions after Watford ended their unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road before Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup fifth round.

However, the Premier League leaders returned to winning ways at the weekend thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC overturned a 3-0 deficit to beat FC Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg of their semi-final tie last season to reach their second successive Champions League final.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

“The first leg in Madrid proved to be very frustrating for Liverpool as they fell to a 1-0 loss,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Now, I can’t see Atleti’s tactics being effective in Anfield. For me, Liverpool are always going to score on European nights in front of the Kop.

“I’m going for Jurgen Klopp’s men to overturn the first-leg loss and advance to the next round.”

Liverpool FC are looking to reach their third consecutive Champions League final after the Reds beat Spurs 2-0 in the Madrid showpiece back in June.

