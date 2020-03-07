Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking to move 25 points clear of Manchester City by winning the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Liverpool FC dropped points in the Premier League last weekend following a shock 3-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road to see their unbeaten run come to an end.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat by Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bride.

Liverpool FC will take on a Bournemouth side that have failed to win their last three Premier League games, although the Cherries battled to a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC last weekend.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to secure a resounding win against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday evening.

“Everybody’s in a bit of a lull at Liverpool, and I don’t know why,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“The defeat at Watford was a sore one, but it felt like a bit of a dangerous game anyway. We’re seeing mentally now how the whole process of going after a first league title in 30 years is taking its toll on the fans and the players.

“Bournemouth are not a team who park the bus; they’re not a team who can get that balance right, and that’s why they’re in trouble. But recently, they’ve been back to their old selves.

“They’ve got inconsistent defenders but they’re slightly dangerous. For Liverpool it’s now about getting the job done. It’s all about getting the three points.

“This is one where I think they’ll take a little bit of anger into the game, and for that reason I think it’ll be a comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when the Reds take on Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 clash.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Diego Simeone’s side in the first leg in the Spanish capital following Saul Niguez’s fourth-minute winner.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip