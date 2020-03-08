‘Very good’: Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s 2-0 win over Man City

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to heap praise on Manchester United for their performance as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford to boost their top-four hopes.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 30th minute when Anthony Martial fired home a volley at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay then sealed the three points for Manchester United deep into second-half stoppage time when he fired into an empty net.

The win left Manchester United in fifth place in the Premier League table and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for a top-four finish hots up.

England legend Lineker has clearly been impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United in recent weeks and especially following the signings of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker wrote: “Very good performance by @ManUtd.

“They’re definitely making significant progress despite what the doom and gloom merchants may say. Recruitment has massively improved of late.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker earlier had also taken to Twitter after Anthony Martial’s opener.

Lineker posted on Twitter after the opening goal: “Martial scores for

@ManUtd after a bit of brilliance from Fernandes, but the keeper should’ve done bederson.”

Next up for Manchester United is the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash against LASK on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon next weekend with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

