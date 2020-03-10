‘A gem’: BBC Sport pundit talks up January Man United signing

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for producing another fine performance in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes seems to have had no problems in adapting to the rigours of English football, and he has already scored two goals and notched up three assists in five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

The midfielder produced another solid display as he helped Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday to boost their top-four hopes.

And former Tottenham Hotspur forward Crooks was impressed by what he saw from Fernandes at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport as he picked Fernandes in his team of the week, Crooks said: “Manchester United had to grind this result out and at times it wasn’t pretty against a silky and often sophisticated Manchester City.

“Fred, who finally looks like a United player, and the rejuvenated Nemanja Matic are becoming a formidable double act in midfield but without Bruno Fernandes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are nothing.

“This player has the running power of Bryan Robson – demonstrated when he dashed half the length of the pitch and put himself in an ideal position only to be ignored by Daniel James – and the touch of former Netherlands maestro Arnold Muhren.

“His chip for Martial to score from the set piece was so precise and beautifully flighted I could have scored it myself. I think United have bought a gem.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Europa League action with a clash against LASK in the last 16 on Thursday night.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attention back to Premier League affairs and their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

