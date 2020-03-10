‘He has everything’: Solskjaer talks up January Man United signing

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes for having energised the whole of the Manchester United squad since his arrival at the club.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils in recent weeks after having slotted straight into the first team following his move from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes has already scored two goals and made three assists in the Premier League for Solskjaer’s men, and he produced another fine performance as he helped Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The playmaker seems to be adapting quickly to the rigours of English football and his arrival appears to have galvanised the rest of the Manchester United squad.

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Sunday, Solskjaer heaped praise on Fernandes for the impressive impact he has had at Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Asked about Fernandes, Solskjaer said: “[Fernandes has energised] the whole place, the whole club.

“He has everything, he works hard, he is humble and has the desire and commitment but also has the X factor.

“He’s a risk-taker, has courage and is brave enough to make mistakes. If you make enough mistakes they will be corrected into fantastic assists or goals.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on LASK in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

After that, the Red Devils will re-focus on Premier League affairs and their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

