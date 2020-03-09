John O’Shea: What I really think of Paul Pogba at Man United

Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

John O’Shea is tipping Paul Pogba to hand Manchester United a big boost when he returns to action for the Red Devils.

The French midfielder has suffered through an injury-hit campaign for the Red Devils this season and he has barely featured for Manchester United this term.

Pogba underwent ankle surgery back in January and he is now working on his fitness levels as he bids to make a return to action before the end of the season.

Manchester United moved to bring in Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose to add to his squad with Pogba and Marcus Rashford out injured.

Former Manchester United star O’Shea feels that Pogba’s return for the Red Devils will hand Manchester United a major boost in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT before the clash with Manchester City on Sunday, O’Shea said: “There are definitely good signs.

“Obviously Fernandes has had that desired impact and Ighalo seems to have found his feet.

“There are good signs but there’s still a lot to do, a lot to improve on.

“You bring Pogba back into that mix and there are good signs ahead.

“He’s had a couple of operations and he’s back on the training pitch now, and he could hopefully play a big part in United closing the gap on Chelsea to get to the top four, and that would be a huge impact.

“I remember Paul in the youth team and coming into the first team, and he’s a decent fella.

“Behind the scenes he works brilliantly in the gym, he’s a good character, he drives other players on.”

Manchester United will take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then prepare for their trip to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip