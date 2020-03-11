Harry Maguire explains why he wants more from Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Harry Maguire wants Manchester United to continue their recent good form by improving their performances in defence.

The Red Devils kept a clean sheet as they sealed an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as they bolstered their hopes of a top-four finish.

Manchester United sealed the win thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay as they kept alive their bid to catch Chelsea FC and seal a spot in the Champions League.

Key to Manchester United’s recent improvements has been their form at the back, with the Red Devils having kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 outings in all competitions.

Summer signing Maguire has been encouraged by the improved displays in defence, but he wants to see more from his team-mates as the season reaches its climax.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Maguire said: “We need to build on clean sheets. It is a foundation. If we keep a clean sheet, it is a cliche, but, if you keep a clean sheet, it gives you every chance of going on and winning the game.

“Eight in 10. Defensively, all season, we have not been a team that has been all over the place and conceding numerous chances. We have never been that team.

“We have conceded sloppy goals at sloppy moments. Set-plays, long-range shots, special goals but, lately, we have cut it out. We have been defending set-plays and I can tell you that is a big bonus.

“It is the key to start picking up good results and that is what we have done.”

Manchester United will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The Red Devils will then prepare for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it four wins from five in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip