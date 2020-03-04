Ian Wright makes exciting Man United prediction about Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says Bruno Fernandes will get even better once his Manchester United team-mates become accustomed to his style of play.

The Portugal international has made a brilliant start to his Old Trafford career so far following his £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running since his move to Manchester United with three goals and two assists in five games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 25-year-old scored Manchester United’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday to secure a valuable point.

Fernandes has already made himself an instant hit with the Manchester United supporters thanks to his stylish performances in the middle of the park since his arrival.

Former Arsenal striker Wright is predicting that Fernandes will get even better once his Manchester United team-mates become accustomed to his style of play.

“He’s put up massive numbers in Portugal and everyone thought ‘well, it’s just the Portuguese league,'” Wright told Match of the Day 2.

“What will happen as time goes by is his team-mates will get used to him and what he can do.

“I can’t wait to see what happens when they do get used to him. ‘Look at how sharp he is, this is what Man Utd weren’t doing before.

“Everything was so slow and methodic [before he signed].”

Manchester United will make the trip to Championship side Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night.

Fernandes will face his biggest game as a Manchester United player to date when they take on bitter derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

