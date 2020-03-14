Owen Hargreaves compares Man United star to Kevin De Bruyne

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves (Photo: BT Sport)

Owen Hargreaves says Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes reminds him of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The Portugal international moved to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of relentless speculation.

Fernandes has made an immediate impact at Old Trafford with a return of two goals and three assists in five Premier League games to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival.

The Portuguese playmaker has also got on the score-sheet in the Europa League to help Manchester United progress through the competition as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his first piece of silverware.

Fernandes impressed once again in Manchester United’s 5-0 victory over LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Austria on Thursday night.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves likened Fernandes to his Manchester City rival De Bruyne following his impressive performance in the Europa League clash.

“Every time he gets the ball he makes something happen,” Hargreaves told BT Sport.

“Fernandes is on fire, he created five chances in that first half.

“Like De Bruyne, he plays at his own speed, he’s never rushed, finds pockets of space. He just has a feel of when to do thin.”

Fernandes arrived at Manchester United with a big reputation following impressive stints at Serie A side Sampdoria and Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils are looking to push Chelsea FC in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season, hoping to secure a return to the Champions League.

