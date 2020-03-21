Inter Milan star sends message to Man United about Bruno Fernandes

Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar rates Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 21 March 2020, 08:00 UK
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar has given a glowing verdict on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been an instant hit with Manchester United’s supporters since his move to the Old Trafford outfit from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United paid £47m to sign Fernandes following his prolific performances in the Portuguese top flight over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

Fernandes, 25, hasn’t disappointed with a return of three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions since his big-money switch to Manchester United.

The Red Devils haven’t lost a game since Fernandes completed his switch to the 20-time English champions to underline his impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking to Inter’s website during a question and answer session, Skriniar singled out Fernandes for praise when asked about his notable team-mates during the Slovenian’s career.

“I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes,” Skriniar said in a Q&A on Inter’s website, as quoted by Metro.

“I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria.”

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation following 20 goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese top flight last season for Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United have hoisted themselves up to fifth place in the Premier League table thanks to Fernandes’ valuable contribution.

The Portuguese midfielder has already scored two goals in five appearances in the top flight to make an effortless transition to English football.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC shouldn’t be given the title
Philippe Coutinho
Man United could sign Philippe Coutinho on one condition – report
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta told 30-year-old could be ‘good signing’ for Arsenal
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United team-mate on Instagram
Bruno Fernandes
Inter Milan star sends message to Man United about Bruno Fernandes
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal provide official update on Mikel Arteta’s condition
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Gary Neville
Gary Neville discusses the season’s fate as Liverpool FC eye the title
Steve McManaman
Pundit: Man United star has not played enough for Real Madrid transfer
ScoopDragon Football News Network