Inter Milan star sends message to Man United about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar has given a glowing verdict on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been an instant hit with Manchester United’s supporters since his move to the Old Trafford outfit from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United paid £47m to sign Fernandes following his prolific performances in the Portuguese top flight over the past three-and-a-half seasons.

Fernandes, 25, hasn’t disappointed with a return of three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions since his big-money switch to Manchester United.

The Red Devils haven’t lost a game since Fernandes completed his switch to the 20-time English champions to underline his impact on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Speaking to Inter’s website during a question and answer session, Skriniar singled out Fernandes for praise when asked about his notable team-mates during the Slovenian’s career.

“I think one of my best team-mates was Bruno Fernandes,” Skriniar said in a Q&A on Inter’s website, as quoted by Metro.

“I always liked him back from our time together at Sampdoria.”

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation following 20 goals and 13 assists in the Portuguese top flight last season for Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United have hoisted themselves up to fifth place in the Premier League table thanks to Fernandes’ valuable contribution.

The Portuguese midfielder has already scored two goals in five appearances in the top flight to make an effortless transition to English football.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip