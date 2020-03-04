‘He’s sensational’: Solskjaer told to build Man United team around new signing

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should look to build the Manchester United team around Bruno Fernandes, according to Danny Murphy.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with an impressive return of three goals and two assists in his first five games in a Manchester United shirt under Solskjaer.

The Portuguese midfielder scored Manchester United’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Fernandes has already won over the Manchester United supporters with his stylish performances in Solskjaer’s team, filling the creative void left by injured Paul Pogba.

Former Liverpool FC and Tottenham midfielder Murphy believes Manchester United should build their team around Fernandes moving forward to ensure a bright future.

“He’s sensational. He’s a superstar, they’ve got an absolute superstar,” Murphy said of Fernandes on talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“Everyone else has missed a trick [by not signing the midfielder]. He’s got a great shot, first and foremost, brilliant on set-plays which is very important these days. He’s athletic and quick, glides across the pitch.

“He’s got great awareness and he’s brave in the fact he takes the ball in dangerous areas. As soon as he gets the ball he’s dangerous to the opposition.

“The one thing I really love about him is his ability to open us teams with his passing. The fact he’s adapted so quickly has given Manchester United a better chance of finishing in the top four.”

Manchester United will take on Championship side Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round at Pride Park on Thursday night when they will face their all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney.

The Red Devils will then face bitter derby rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United are in fifth place and three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

