Paul Ince makes Man United claim about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best signing as Manchester United manager so far, according to Paul Ince.

The Portugal international has made a huge impact at Manchester United in little over a month since his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of speculation.

Fernandes has hit the ground running in the Manchester United team, scoring two goals and making three assists in five games.

In fact, the 20-time English champions are unbeaten in the Premier League since Fernandes completed his big-money move to the club.

The 25-year-old has also helped Manchester United to beat Club Brugge over two legs before racking up a 5-0 win over LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Austria.

Former Manchester United midfielder Ince was impressed by Fernandes’ passing range during the Europa League tie on Thursday night.

“We know what his shooting ability is like but this ball into [Juan] Mata [against Club Brugge], we haven’t seen that at Man United for a long, long time,” Ince told BT Sport.

“This is what he’s done within five or six games. He wants to get in the box, for me he’s an all-action player.

Manchester United have signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Odio Ighalo and Fernandes under Solskjaer.

Ince, who has previously criticised Solskjaer, went on to hint that Fernandes is the best signing that the Norwegian head coach has made since taking over the reins from Jose Mourinho.

“When you kind of think what they’ve gone through previously and we were looking at Ole’s signings, [Harry] Maguire’s come in done ever so well, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, but he seems to be the midfield player that they needed.

“He’s different to anything else they’ve got in the middle of the park and I think there is more to come from him.

“I think he is a wonderful, wonderful player.”

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

