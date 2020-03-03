Roy Keane sends Bruno Fernandes warning to Man United

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has claimed that it’s worrying that Manchester United are already relying so heavily on Bruno Fernandes to provide the creative spark in midfield.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United haven’t lost a game in all competitions since Fernandes’ big-money move to Old Trafford following months of speculation linking the attacker with a switch.

Fernandes scored Manchester United’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday to spare David De Gea’s blushes after his howler in the third minute.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored three goals and has made two assists in six games in all competitions since his move to Manchester United at the end of January.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane is worried by the extend that the Red Devils are already relying on Fernandes.

“It’s a worry (United waiting for a spark from Fernandes) because he’s new to the club,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“What United lacked in the second half was real quality. You can make excuses about them playing during the week but it was at home and comfortable enough (the win over Club Brugge).

(Anthony) Martial was non-existent today and the boy (Mason) Greenwood is learning his trade.

“You cannot just hang your hat on Fernandes all the time. He needs more support around him.

“We didn’t see that and it’s too strong to say that it’s a backwards step but I was concerned with what I saw from United in the second half.”

Manchester United will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round at Pride Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against derby rivals Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Manchester United are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip