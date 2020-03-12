Darren Fletcher predicts when Man United will win the Premier League title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Darren Fletcher is backing Manchester United to win the Premier League title in the next “two or three years”.

The Red Devils eased to an impressive 2-0 victory over defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side managed to complete the double over Manchester City despite being in a rebuilding phase under the Norwegian head coach at the moment.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are unbeaten since Fernandes’ arrival at Old Trafford, partly thanks to the playmaker’s return of five goals and two assists in five league appearances.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher believes the Red Devils are in a position where they could possibly win the Premier League title in the next few seasons.

“We need to see Manchester United winning the league in the next two or three years down the line,” Fletcher is quoted as saying by Metro.

“That’s being realistic. The bar has been raised in terms of what it takes to win the league.

“I can’t see Pep Guardiola still being at Manchester City in two or three years. Jurgen Klopp, too.

“Maybe it’s wishful thinking, [but] Man Utd have to put themselves in a position to capitalise if that happens.

“Next season I expect a better campaign and in two or three years, I am expecting title challenges and potentially winning.”

Manchester United will take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash in Austria on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side are three points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth place with nine games left to play this term.

