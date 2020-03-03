‘Arrogance’: Roy Keane slams Man United star after howler at Everton

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane admits he would have been furious with David De Gea after his howler in Man United's 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 March 2020, 08:30 UK
David De Gea
David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Roy Keane has accused David De Gea of “arrogance” after his mistake in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils shot-stopper collected a pass from Harry Maguire in the third minute of the fixture before taking his time to clear the ball.

De Gea’s clearance hit Dominic Calvert-Lewin and rolled back into the Manchester United net to give Everton an early lead.

Manchester United managed to recover a point from the Premier League fixture thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ second top-flight goal in England.

However, the Red Devils failed to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea FC to a point after missing out on a victory at Goodison Park.

Former Manchester United captain Keane wasn’t impressed with De Gea’s performance at Goodison Park, admitting that he would have been furious with the Spain international in the dressing room at half-time.

“As a manager, or a player, you’d kill him. I swear, it’s crazy. You talk about people being too clever,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“It just takes too long, what is he waiting for? If you’re going to make a decision, at least make it quickly. These are huge moments for United in terms of trying to get top four.

“You’ve got your experienced goalkeeper, what is he waiting for? There’s almost a bit of arrogance to it, ‘look at me, give me time’.

“They almost think they’re outfield players. I would have lynched him at half time, I’d have no time for that carry on.

“I know keepers can make mistakes, but there’s no excuse for that.”

Manchester United will return to action at Pride Park on Thursday night when they come up against their all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney and his Derby County team-mates in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils will have two days to recover before Manchester United welcome bitter derby rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the Europa League last 16.

