Shay Given sends warning to Man United about Dean Henderson

David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Shay Given believes that it’s too soon for Dean Henderson to take over from David De Gea in the Manchester United goal.

The current Manchester United number one made an error in their 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

De Gea has made seven mistakes that have led directly to goals in the Premier League this season to underline his worrying decline over the past few seasons.

Henderson, who is on a season-long loan at Sheffield United from Manchester United, has impressed with his performances for the promoted side under Chris Wilder.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has played a key role in their unlikely bid to secure a European spot in their first season back in the Premier League.

Derby County coach and former Manchester City goalkeeper Given believes that Henderson isn’t ready to take on the mantle of being Manchester United’s number one.

“It’s maybe too soon for him to be No.1 at Man United but the season he’s had – and we played them last year in the Championship with Sheffield United and he had two fantastic games then,” Given told The Star.

“It feels like he’s gone to the next level, he’s pushed himself on.

“There’s talk because David de Gea made a mistake at the weekend that he should be back as No.1 at United but I don’t think it’s as straightforward and simple as that.

“If he did come back to Manchester United next season and was really neck and neck with David de Gea then it would be a big decision for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make, of course.

“But for me, De Gea is still a fantastic goalkeeper and some of the saves he makes, he’s one of the best.”

Manchester United will take on Derby County at Pride Park in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Sunday evening when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side take on their bitter rivals and defending champions Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to finish in the top four.

