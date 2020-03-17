Diogo Dalot makes Man United prediction about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Diogo Dalot is confident Bruno Fernandes will blossom into a Manchester United legend.

The Portuguese midfielder completed a £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window following months of speculation.

Fernandes has hit the ground running at the Old Trafford outfit after quickly establishing himself as a key member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line up.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and has made two assists in his first five Premier League appearances to help Manchester United remain unbeaten since his arrival.

Fernandes has also found the net once and created a goal in the Europa League knockout stage to underline his growing importance to the 20-time English champions.

His compatriot Dalot says there is still lots of room for Fernandes to improve once the Premier League resumes.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be legend, no doubt about that,” Dalot told the Manchester United podcast.

“He’s unbelievable, he can better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club.

“He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.”

Fernandes scored 20 times and made 13 assists in 33 games in the Portuguese top flight in his last full season at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portugal international has experience of playing in Serie A and Primeira Liga.

Manchester United were 5-0 winners against LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie in Austria last week in their last competitive fixture before European football came to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

