Man United consider Eric Cantona role at Old Trafford – report

Manchester United are considering giving Eric Cantona a role as a club ambassador at Old Trafford, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 21 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Manchester United are considering bringing back Eric Cantona in an ambassador role to the club, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Red Devils are weighing up the idea of recruiting Cantona to work in an ambassadorial role at Old Trafford.

The same article states that Cantona remains a hugely popular figure with the club’s supporters for his role in their success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to the same story, Cantona would be required to be involved in roadshows and personal appearances as the likes of Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin already do in their roles as Manchester United ambassadors.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Cantona’s return to Manchester United would be seen as a massive boost to the 20-time English champions.

Cantona was a key part of Manchester United’s initial success under Ferguson following his move to the club from Leeds United in 1993.

The French forward scored 69 times in 220 games in all competitions during a five-year stint at Manchester United.

Cantona won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three Charity Shields during his spell under Ferguson.

Manchester United appointed his former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager in December 2018.

The Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League table.

