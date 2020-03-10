Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are capable of overhauling Leicester City in the remaining months of the Premier League season.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to bolster their top-four hopes.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed three points for the 20-time English champions at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have also got Leicester City in their sights, with the Foxes a handful of points ahead of Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will take on Tottenham this Sunday before six successive games against opposition in the bottom half of the table.

The Red Devils will take on Leicester City in their final fixture of the campaign at the King Power Stadium.

Asked if Manchester United should be aiming to overhaul third-placed Leicester in the Champions League race, Neville replied: “Absolutely.

“Manchester United have got a game against Tottenham next week and that is a big match because if Tottenham win they go within a point of United.

“Then United have, on paper, a favourable run of fixtures which they should be happy about.”

Manchester United missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last term after ending up in sixth spot.

The Red Devils could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League this term.

Manchester United will make the trip to Austria to take on LASK on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip