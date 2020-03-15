Odion Ighalo makes Man United prediction about Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Odion Ighalo is backing Bruno Fernandes to have an “unbelievable” impact at Manchester United once the Portugal international has fully settled.

The Red Devils signed the Portuguese midfielder in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options.

Fernandes has already scored two goals and has made three assists in the Premier League to help Manchester United go five games unbeaten.

The 25-year-old has also found the net in the Europa League as well as teeing up Ighalo in Thursday night’s 5-0 victory over LASK in Austria.

Fernandes has added more creativity to the Manchester United midfield, something which has been missing in Paul Pogba’s absence due to injury.

Ighalo played with Fernandes during their brief stint together at Italian side Udinese back in 2013.

Manchester United striker Ighalo is backing Fernandes to blossom into a huge player for the Red Devils in the coming seasons.

“It’s not my first time playing with Bruno. I played with him at Udinese back in 2010,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“He’s a great player. He has vision. He’s the guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space.

“He’s a good passer of the ball and he’s what this team needs to score goals.

“You’re still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League. When he’s finally settled Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team.

“Before I came here I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team.

“He’s not going to have the best game every time but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable.”

Fernandes arrived at Manchester United with a big reputation but question marks about whether he could recreate his stunning form in the Portuguese top flight in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals and made 13 assists in 33 games in the Portuguese top flight last term.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances for Manchester United in his fledgling career so far.

