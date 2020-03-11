Paul Merson: Why Man United will finish ahead of Chelsea FC

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson says Manchester United have turned a "major corner" in recent weeks

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 11 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Paul Merson
Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United have turned a “major corner”, backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to finish above Chelsea FC this season.

Manchester United completed the double over defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s men.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed a comfortable win, meaning that Manchester United have beaten Manchester City and Chelsea FC in two of their last four fixtures.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four this term.

Manchester United haven’t lost a game in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat by Burnley at the end of January.

While Manchester United have found some consistency, fourth-placed Chelsea FC have experienced highs and lows in recent weeks.

Sky Sports pundit Merson believes that Manchester United are favourites to finish ahead of Chelsea FC in the race to secure fourth spot.

“We were looking at United earlier in the season and thinking: ‘How are they going to break teams down at home?’. But now you look at them, and they’ve got two players who can pass it around, with the legs of Fred too. And with the pace up front, they’re starting to look like a team,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I think Manchester United are turning a corner, not a bend, but a major corner.

“I think Chelsea will do well to finish above United, with their fixtures.”

Manchester United will take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon before the Red Devils have a run of six fixtures against opposition in the bottom half of the table.

The Red Devils are still going strong in the Europa League and they’ll face LASK in the first leg of their last-16 clash in Austria on Thursday night.

