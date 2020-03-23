Rio Ferdinand suggests Man United could use Aaron Wan-Bissaka in new role

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also excel at centre-half

The Sport Review staff
Monday 23 March 2020
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider using Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a centre-half role in the Manchester United team.

The England international has enjoyed a good first season at Manchester United following his £50m move to the 20-time English champions from Crystal Palace last summer.

Wan-Bissaka has performed well at right-back to establish himself as one of the standout players in the position in the Premier League alongside Liverpool FC rival Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 22-year-old has displayed his impressive athleticism as well as his ability to time a tackle in the Manchester United team, something which has endeared him to the club’s supporters.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand reckons that Wan-Bissaka could have a future as a centre-half if Solskjaer opts to go with a three-man defence rather than an orthodox back four.

“If you moulded them two players together, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold, you’ve got the best player,” Ferdinand said during a Q&A on his Instagram page.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka one-versus-one, I’ve seen [Raheem] Sterling play against him and Sterling rinses everybody, he finds it hard against Wan-Bissaka.

“One-versus-one he will match you physically, he will run with you, he will slide on the floor if you’re getting away from him a little bit more and he has to go into overdrive.

“He can cover people, unbelievable. He could play right side of a back three at Man United if they wanted to, I think he’d be brilliant there.

“On the ball nowhere near as good as Trent, but Trent defensively one-on-one isn’t anywhere near as good as Wan-Bissaka, so if you had both of them you’ve got the ultimate machine.

“It depends on the game, If I knew I was going to have to defend a lot and I need someone to lock down the winger I’m bringing AWB on.”

Manchester United have made defensive improvements under Solskjaer this season after the Red Devils boss invested heavily in remoulding his defence last summer.

The Red Devils signed Wan-Bissaka in a big-money deal from Crystal Palace to strengthen their options at right-back.

Manchester United made England star Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world following his £80m switch from Leicester City.

Solskjaer has since made Maguire his club captain in replace of Ashley Young.

