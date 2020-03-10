‘Follow it up’: Roy Keane sends message to Man United ahead of Spurs clash

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has challenged Manchester United to follow up their derby triumph with a victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against bitter derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon as they bolstered their top-four hopes.

Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay got on the score-sheet to secure the three points for the home side.

Manchester United move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term thanks to their win.

The 20-time English champions have the opportunity to put together a serious push for a top-four finish with a kind run of fixtures once they’ve faced Spurs on Sunday.

Former Manchester United captain Keane wants to see the Red Devils follow their derby triumph with another big win against Tottenham in north London on Sunday.

“It’s was brilliant, electric,” Keane told Sky Sports after the game.

“I think the fans needed that today. It was dogged – not pretty – but United showed a lot of pride and spirit. The goal at the end was fantastic. I’ve not seen the atmosphere like that for a long time.

“There’s a long way back but it was a huge step. I’ve given City huge praise over the last few years, which is not easy to do, but I felt like it meant more to United today than City. For all City’s possession, they weren’t dangerous with it. It was all in front of United.

“They’ve been under a lot of pressure and criticism. I’ve been critical but United have done well today. It’s a big boost for Ole. The atmosphere was fantastic.

“But when you get a big win you have to follow it up.”

Manchester United will take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Austria on Thursday night.

The Red Devils won the Europa League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The 20-time English champions are looking to secure a top-four finish this term after they ended up in sixth spot last term after Solskjaer took over the reins from Mourinho in December 2018.

