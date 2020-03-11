Roy Keane predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish

Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United have the quality to finish ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men bolstered their hopes of a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed a resounding win for the home side to keep them within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United are still in the hunt to secure a Champions League spot, especially given their impressive run in the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last five games, while Chelsea FC and Leicester have struggled for consistency.

Manchester United will make the trip to Tottenham next weekend before a kind run of fixtures that will see Solskjaer’s side take on Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Sky Sports pundit Keane is confident Manchester United have the quality to finish ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City in the top-four race.

“You want to be careful about writing these teams off but you have to remind these players who are playing for Manchester United that they are playing for Manchester United,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There is a responsibility and pressure to win football matches and when you look at those fixtures they certainly shouldn’t be frightened of anything.

“Go and try to win as many matches as you can and the table should take care of itself.

“I think they have got more than enough quality to chase Leicester down let alone Chelsea.”

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then have 48 hours to recover before Solskjaer’s side take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

