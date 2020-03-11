Roy Keane predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane reckons Manchester United can finish ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester in the top-four race

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 11 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Roy Keane
Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United have the quality to finish ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men bolstered their hopes of a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay sealed a resounding win for the home side to keep them within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United are still in the hunt to secure a Champions League spot, especially given their impressive run in the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last five games, while Chelsea FC and Leicester have struggled for consistency.

Manchester United will make the trip to Tottenham next weekend before a kind run of fixtures that will see Solskjaer’s side take on Brighton, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Sky Sports pundit Keane is confident Manchester United have the quality to finish ahead of Chelsea FC and Leicester City in the top-four race.

“You want to be careful about writing these teams off but you have to remind these players who are playing for Manchester United that they are playing for Manchester United,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“There is a responsibility and pressure to win football matches and when you look at those fixtures they certainly shouldn’t be frightened of anything.

“Go and try to win as many matches as you can and the table should take care of itself.

“I think they have got more than enough quality to chase Leicester down let alone Chelsea.”

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then have 48 hours to recover before Solskjaer’s side take on Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Ross Barkley: Why the future is bright at Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard
Gary Neville
Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season
James Milner
James Milner predicts Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer targets three signings to make Man United title contenders
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘Part of United’s future’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Anthony Martial after derby win
Bruno Fernandes
‘A gem’: BBC Sport pundit talks up January Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Indian Wells
Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit
Roy Keane
Roy Keane predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Why Man United will finish ahead of Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network