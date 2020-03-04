Man United leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils have put in the groundwork to complete a deal for the England international in the summer.

The same article states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing to get a deal over the line for the former Manchester City forward.

According to the same story, Sancho is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season following his three-year stint at the club.

The Telegraph go on to report that Manchester United will have to set a new club-record transfer fee to land the 19-year-old at the end of the season.

The article claims that Sancho is expected to earn in the region of £200,000 a week irrespective of where the Dortmund star ends up next season.

Manchester United can expect competition from the biggest clubs in the Premier League for Sancho’s signature, the story adds.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 14 assists in 22 games in the German top flight so far this term.

Manchester United bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

