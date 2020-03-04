Man United leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho – report

Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 4 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils have put in the groundwork to complete a deal for the England international in the summer.

The same article states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing to get a deal over the line for the former Manchester City forward.

According to the same story, Sancho is set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season following his three-year stint at the club.

The Telegraph go on to report that Manchester United will have to set a new club-record transfer fee to land the 19-year-old at the end of the season.

The article claims that Sancho is expected to earn in the region of £200,000 a week irrespective of where the Dortmund star ends up next season.

Manchester United can expect competition from the biggest clubs in the Premier League for Sancho’s signature, the story adds.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and has made 14 assists in 22 games in the German top flight so far this term.

Manchester United bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Carrick
Fred reveals how Michael Carrick has helped change his Man United fortunes
Bruno Fernandes
‘The new golden boy’: BBC Sport pundit raves about new Man United signing
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes honest admission about summer signings at Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC eye 22-year-old as duo set to leave Anfield – report
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Jadon Sancho comments on his future amid Man United, Liverpool FC talk
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes honest admission about summer signings at Arsenal
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher questions Jurgen Klopp about ‘strange’ Liverpool FC decision
Bruno Fernandes
‘The new golden boy’: BBC Sport pundit raves about new Man United signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network