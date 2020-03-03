Jadon Sancho comments on his future amid Man United, Liverpool FC talk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Jadon Sancho has insisted that he is not paying attention to the speculation about his future as he continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 19-year-old attacker is widely regarded as one of European football’s top young attacking talents and his future beyond this summer remains a talking point in the media.

Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Manchester City have all been credited with an interest in signing Sancho in the media in recent weeks, while FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also thought to be keeping an eye on the England international.

However, the teenager has insisted that he is not getting carried away by the speculation about his future and he is instead focused on finishing the season strongly with Dortmund.

Asked about the speculation about his future, Sancho said: “I don’t really look at all them things.

“I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.”

Sancho has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund this season and it is no wonder that he has been linked with a move to some of Europe’s top clubs.

The teenager has scored 14 goals and made 14 assists in 22 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund so far this season. He has also netted twice and made two assists in the Champions League.

